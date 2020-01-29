OLEAN — Olean’s newest fire chief knows he has big shoes to fill.
Fire Lt. Tim Richardson, currently the lieutenant of Platoon C, was confirmed as the 26th chief of the Olean Fire Department on Tuesday by the Common Council. He succeeds Bob Bell, who took on the role in 2000.
Richardson’s title is chief of the Department of Fire, Buildings and Emergency Services, a position created in the 1994 city charter revision.
“Born and raised in Olean, I graduated from Olean High in 1996,” Richardson told the Times Herald, noting he graduated from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford in 2000 and joined the department in 2002. He was named lieutenant in 2011.
“I grew up in the fire service, and I knew that someday I’d have the opportunity,” he said, noting his father was once chief of the Town of Olean Volunteer Fire Department.
Along with his role in the department, Richardson serves as an instructor for distance learning-based paramedic training with Southern Tier Health Care Systems. He added he also continues to work with the volunteer Kinney Hose Company in Westons Mills.
He said he looks forward to the challenges of leading the department, but feels confident in the staff under him.
“Our department has so much talent, I can’t say enough,” Richardson said. “We have a lot of skill and a lot of drive — I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them.”
Richardson becomes the new chief on Monday.
Mayor Bill Aiello, who made the appointment after almost a year of preparation for Bell’s departure, lauded the new chief.
“He comes from good stock,” the mayor said. “He’s going to be a good fire chief.”
In emotional remarks to the council and attendees, Bell thanked the many mayors, aldermen, department heads and employees who helped him along the way.
“July 1984, I think it was the ninth, God put me on this path,” he said.
Noting two of his brothers were police, and his other brother was a crossing guard, “my mother actually cried when I didn’t take the police test,” Bell said.
He said he was proud of strides the city has taken, and the efforts of officials to improve the fire service.
“I feel good leaving you guys in their hands,” Bell said to his employees.
Terry Gaylor, the president of Local 1796 representing the city’s firefighters, praised his soon-to-be former boss.
“The fire department is what it is partly because of what Chief Bell did,” he said. “The union wanted to extend a thank you ... you left it in good hands.”
Gaylor noted Bell is the second-longest currently serving fire chief in the state.
“I think it says something for his character,” Gaylor said.
Aiello also thanked the chief for his service.
“The chief and I go way back — we’ve worked together for many, many years,” said Aiello, who retired from the Olean Police Department. ”Tim has some big shoes to fill — he’s capable of doing that.”