OLEAN — U.S. Army Lt. Col. Chad J. Witherell, an Olean native, is retiring May 31 after 20 years of honorable service.
A son of David and Anne Witherell of Olean, Witherell was honored with a retirement ceremony at American Legion Post 138 in Tampa, Fla., on Feb. 21. His parents were able to attend.
Born and raised in Olean, Witherell holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the State University of New York-College at Brockport, and a master’s degree in global and international relations from the University of Kansas.
He entered the Army on May 17, 2000, as a second lieutenant. Following graduation from the Quartermaster Officer Basic Course, he was assigned to 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Lewis, Washington. During his tenure from 2000-04 with 1st Special Forces Group A, he served as a group logistics officer, service detachment commander and headquarters and support company commander.
Witherell has served four additional tours within the U.S. Special Operations Command enterprise to include two tours (2008-10 and 2011-14) as civil affairs team leader/company commander/battalion operations officer with the 97th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), Fort Bragg, North Carolina; one tour from 2014-17 as civil affairs division chief with Special Operations Command-Pacific, Camp Smith, Hawaii; and one tour (2017-20) as civil affairs operations chief with Special Operations Command at MacDill AFB, Florida.
Other assignments include one tour from 2005-07 with the 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, Kentucky, as battalion logistics officer, 4-101 Aviation Regiment; brigade logistics officer, 159th Aviation Brigade; and company commander, 3-101 Aviation Regiment.
Witherell’s deployments included support to Special Operations Command-Pacific in Hawaii, Thailand, Cambodia and support to Special Operations Command-Korea. In addition, he supported conventional combat operations during Operation Iraqi Freedom in Iraq.
His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star; the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal; also Joint and Army Unit Awards, Iraqi Campaign Medal, Global War on Terror Expeditionary and Service Medals, Korean Defense Service Medal, Army and Overseas Service Medals.
Witherell was also awarded the Senior Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge, Parachute Rigger Badge and foreign parachutist badges from Canada, Korea, Thailand and the Netherlands.
Additional military education includes Quartermaster Officer Basic Course, the Basic Airborne Course, the Aerial Delivery Material Officers Course, the Air Assault Course, the SOF Jumpmaster Course, the Combined Logistics Officer Advanced Course, the Civil Affairs Qualification Course, the Advance Regional Studies Course, the Special Operations Language Course, Command and General Staff College and the Joint Forces Staff College.
He plans to live in the Olean area.