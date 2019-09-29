BRADFORD, Pa. — One little bear has captured the attention of a nation.
No, it isn’t Winnie the Pooh, it’s the bruin that took a trip through the hallways of the Floyd C. Fretz Middle School last week.
The Today Show, The Weather Channel, USA Today, Yahoo News, UPI, Global News in Canada, affiliates of all the major television networks and even People Magazine’s website have run the story.
A search on Google shows 1,400 results. And some of the readers and viewers who have seen the little bear’s trek through the halls of learning are from the following places: Pittsburgh, where it was on KDKA; Buffalo, where it was on WKBW; Dallas-Fort Worth in Texas on NBC 5; Austin, Texas on KXAN; Rockford, Ill., on WREX; Greenville, N.C., on WITN; Shreveport, La., and Texarkana, Texas, on ArkLaTex.
Bradford native Tim Roslinski emailed The Era to relate he had seen the story in North Carolina.
“I thought I would share this because I could not believe this made the local TV news down here in Raleigh, N.C., from our little town of Bradford, Pa.!” he said. “I am originally from Bradford but moved to Raleigh and saw this on TV this morning.”
Residents and former residents were sharing the story, much to the disbelief of people in other areas of the country.
Stories call the bear “an unusual student” and a “nature lesson.”
Some of the commenters on news stories shared on Facebook said things like “Every kid deserves an education,” and “Check your lockers, kids!”
One commenter even suggested renaming the school’s mascot “the bears.”