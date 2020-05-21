Orion Snowberger of Limestone, a member of the Class of 2020 at Allegany-Limestone Central School, has won a $500 award from the Allegany American Legion for his essay on why he is joining the military, what branch of the military and the history of the American Legion.
Orion leaves to begin his U.S. Army basic training in early July and he will work toward an MOS in satellite communications.
Snowberger comes from a family with a history of military service. His grandfather, Tom, served in the U.S. Army and National Guard; his father, Michael, served in the Army; his older brother, Raiden, is currently serving in the U.S. Navy; his stepfather served in the National Guard; and several aunts, uncles and cousins are veterans or serving.
Orion is the son of Erica Simms and his stepfather is Bill Simms. His grandparents are Tom and Ada Farr.
MORE WORD this week from Oscar A. Rosenbloom, the Olean native and Northern California attorney who shared information about three members of the B’Nai Israel congregation here who served during World War II — Izzy Earle, Willie Zuckerman and Joe Fischer.
Oscar notes that Willie Zuckerman’s son, Craig, is a therapist who lives in Olean.
“In email correspondence, I’ve found further information from him on my story which may be of interest,” Oscar writes. “Willie Zuckerman had a brother, Oscar, who also served in WWII in Europe. The two brothers once met during the war at Nice (France). Initially, Willie did not recognize his brother as Oscar had lost 50 pounds.”
Mr. Rosenbloom notes that Oscar Zuckerman’s daughter opened a restaurant in Minnesota, which she named Moonwinks after the restaurant near Cuba Lake.
ALLEGANY — Orion Snowberger, a 2020 graduate of Allegany-Limestone Central School has won a $500 award from the Allegany American Legion.
The award is for his essay on why he is joining the military, what branch of the military and the history of the American Legion.
Snowberger leaves for the U.S. Army in early July to work in Satellite Communications.
Orion comes from a family with a background history of military. Grandfather Tom served in the Army and national guards. His father Michael served in the Army. His older brother Raiden is currently serving in the Navy. His step father served in the national guards. Along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is the son of Erica Simms, stepfather, Bill Simms and grandparents, Tom and Ada Farr.