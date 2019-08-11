Brackets, basketballs, backboards and bragging rights are all part of the Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball tournament held the weekend of Aug. 16-18.
The 3-day event, organized by the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, is open to players of all ages and experience levels who are computer-matched by age, height and experience so that all participants can be competitive.
The tournament will take place on Delaware Avenue and North Barry Streets in Olean. The tournament, based on basketball played in driveways throughout the U.S., will include players who have no experience to those who have played college and semi-professional basketball.
Depending on the number of teams placed in a specific division, players and the teams they’re on will be playing for first- and second- and third trophies. Also teams that finish last in their divisions could receive “Toilet bowl” trophies.
Brackets and players list can be found online at macker.com.
The Gus Macker is more than just basketball.
FUNFEST — Olean Gus Macker has scheduled Friday as a Grand Slam Grill FunFest. The Sponsors Corporate Cup is for all sponsors who would like to participate in a mini 3 on 3 basketball tourney. The players on your team must be actual employees (or spouse), and consist of at least two females. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6 p.m.
The FunFest will also include food concessions, the referee meeting and basketball. All courts, other than the ones used for the Sponsors Tournament, will be open.
Team registration will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at Covered Wagon Offices, 528 N. Barry St., Olean. The Gus Macker Olean committee encourages all local players to register Friday. Saturday registration continues from 7 a.m. to noon.
Opening ceremonies will take place at the top men’s court Saturday morning. Complete details will be released Monday.
The Dream Court will return for its 12th appearance at the Olean Macker. The Dream Court is a specially-designed red, white and blue All-American themed court with a synthetic court surface, like the Top Men’s and Women’s Courts. Color commentators announce games on the Dream Court. Teams are selected at random to play on the court.
Food and drinks will be provided Saturday and Sunday by the Hungry Burro, Genesis House, Good Times/Hammerback Bar and Grill and Tropical Ice.
The major sponsors of this year’s tournament are the 47 corporate partners of the Chamber. They fronted the $10,000 franchise fee to bring the tourney to town. Organizers also are looking for volunteers to keep score, assist with water and food distribution, and help set up and tear down. To volunteer or for more information, please contact the Chamber at 372-4433 or info@oleanny.com.
Gus Macker Olean schedule: FRIDAY
4 to 7 p.m. — Team registration, Covered Wagon garage 6 to 8 p.m. — Corporate Cup Basketball games 8 p.m. — Ref meeting, offsite
SATURDAY 7 a.m. to noon — Team registration, Covered Wagon garage 7:45 a.m. — Opening ceremonies, Top Men’s Court
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Gus Macker games
9 a.m. — Dream Court games begin 6 p.m. — Slam Dunk competition, Macker players only
SUNDAY 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Gus Macker games resume 9 a.m. — Dream Court games resume 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — As courts finish games, awards will be presented Noon — Grand Slam Grill Slam Dunk competition, Top Men’s Court