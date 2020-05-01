BRADFORD, Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford received six national higher education advertising awards — three gold and three silver — for several marketing pieces, including newspaper ads, posters and videos.
Pitt-Bradford received the awards in the 35th annual Educational Advertising Awards program sponsored by the Higher Education Marketing Report. More than 1,000 colleges, universities and secondary schools in all 50 states and several countries submitted more than 2,300 entries this year.
Pitt-Bradford received a Gold award in the newspaper ad series category for print ads published in regional newspapers last spring that featured current students and graduates, including Katie Treat, a biology major from Cyclone, and Kacie Appleby, a criminal justice major from Port Allegany.
The other two Gold awards were for two different posters, one sent to high schools, the other mailed to college-bound high school students who were just starting their college search.
The three Silvers were awarded in the direct mail category for a postcard sent to students who originally applied to the University of Pittsburgh and were accepted at Pitt-Bradford; in the brochure category for a case statement of support to raise money for a new STEM building; and in the social media category for a series of videos featuring several students, including Andrew Bacha, a business management major, and Emily Reams, an environmental studies major, both from Bradford.
“All of these pieces featured our amazing students and were developed by a team of very talented, creative, hardworking people,” said Pat Frantz Cercone, executive director of communications and marketing.
John Sizing of JS Publication Design in Wellesley, Mass., designed the award-winning admissions publications. Diane Fitzgerald-Harris of Fitzgerald Harris Design of Rochester, N.Y., designed the case statement. Mark Zampogna, a 1988 Pitt-Bradford alumnus and owner of Laser Layouts of Bradford, designed the award-winning newspaper ads. Dan Simrell of Simrell Media in Scranton created the student videos.
In the past two years, Pitt-Bradford has received 13 Higher Ed Marketing awards. Earlier this year, the university received four awards from the Collegiate Advertising Awards program for some of the same pieces.