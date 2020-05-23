MANSFIELD, Pa. — Several area students were named to Mansfield University’s president and dean’s lists for the spring semester.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must attend the university full-time and attain at least a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
President’s list students are Katelyn Blake of Bradford, Coby Krajewski of Shinglehouse and Sabrina Stevens of Coudersport.
Dean’s list students are Andrew Boden of Genesee, Victoria Coppella of Bradford, Logan Creech of Coudersport, Serena Unser of Coudersport and Niccola Wood of Shinglehouse.