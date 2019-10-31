SMETHPORT, Pa. — A confidential request for investigation of McKean County President Judge John Pavlock over the treatment of women in the courthouse has been made to the state Judicial Conduct Board, according to a copy of a complaint.
The allegations in the complaint, which was filed in July, are that Pavlock is discriminatory toward women by “ignoring … a culture of sexual harassment in the Adult Probation Office” and “withholding pay or promotion of women working within the Judges’ Chambers.”
Pavlock said the allegations were “completely false” and said he hadn’t received any notice from the Judicial Conduct Board regarding the allegations.
The board’s chief counsel, Richard Long, said, “We are not permitted to confirm or deny the existence of any complaint.”
He explained that, according to state law, the board must operate in confidentiality, and investigations are conducted in confidentiality as well.
“The only time we would go public with information is if we determined probable cause existed to file a complaint with the Court of Judicial Discipline,” Long said, speaking hypothetically and not about any particular case.
The Bradford Era also obtained a copy of a similar complaint via a letter to the McKean County commissioners dated June 24 from Rita Turpin Porterfield, who was serving as a law clerk for Judge Christopher Hauser at the time.
In the letter, Porterfield said that in March of 2017, she returned early from maternity leave on a full-time basis to her own clerk duties, and to assume the duties of the second clerk who had left for another position. She wrote that she had requested a raise several times, but was not approved for one. In August 2018, a second law clerk — a male with less legal experience and without a law license — was hired at a higher rate of pay, she wrote.
Porterfield indicated that she was considering filing a complaint with the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, but said, “I was then warned, in explicit terms, that if I filed a complaint I would be terminated as an employee.”
While she indicated in the letter that she was prepared to move forward with a complaint to the commission, she wrote that upon the advice of her attorney, she would submit a demand for settlement as a more pragmatic solution. She asked for back pay, a raise and a written apology that would not be used as an admission or in the course of any litigation.
A settlement was reached, the terms of which were not disclosed in the copy obtained by The Era. The copy also contained a letter of resignation from Porterfield, effective July 12.
In the complaint made to the Judicial Conduct Board, Porterfield’s allegations are repeated. Also included are allegations involving four other females and one male employee.
In one case, the complaint alleged, a female had accepted a position within the court system at a salary of $53,000. Before she started the position, Pavlock lowered the salary, the complaint alleged.
“The president judge altered an employment contract unilaterally with express intent of reducing the salary of a female employee to less than that of a male employee for the same position,” the complaint alleged. The female had more experience and a law license, which the male in that position did not have, the complaint stated.
Three other women, the complaint alleged, left another department in the court system because of a “culture of sexual harassment … that goes unchecked, ignored, or tacitly endorsed by the president judge.”
The male employee allegedly behind the harassment was allowed to retire with full benefits, the complaint stated.
The final instance alleged in the complaint said there was a vacant position in the court administration. Pavlock did not post the job or disclose the pay or benefits to candidates who had submitted resumes, but “specifically solicited” another person from within the court system to fill the job, the complaint alleged.
Attached to the complaint are several email exchanges between Pavlock and Hauser. Hauser was arguing in favor of higher wages and against Pavlock’s decision to lower the $53,000 salary after it had been agreed to by the female candidate. Hauser called Pavlock’s position “neither logical or defensible,” the complaint stated.
Hauser said his emails “speak for themselves,” and declined further comment, referring to the code of judicial conduct.
Porterfield declined to speak on the record.
Pavlock said he takes allegations of discrimination and harassment seriously.
“I have insisted that all court departments assure that harassment of any employee does not occur and, if it does, it is addressed — including the imposition of disciplinary action which can include dismissal when appropriate,” he said. “We have set policies in place for reporting and investigating workplace harassment. All employees are also required to complete training regarding workplace harassment.”
Pavlock said court employees respect each other and treat each other with dignity.
“In the limited situations where there have been concerns, we have taken aggressive and appropriate action to address them and will do so in the future if needed,” he said. “Therefore, I strongly dispute the assertion that workplace harassment of any nature is tolerated or permitted. It is not.”
He addressed the assertions regarding the alleged withholding of pay or promotion within the judges’ chambers as well, calling them “completely false.”
“The assertion that pay was withheld ignores the reality that I do not set pay and do not have the authority to withhold it,” Pavlock said. “Pay is set by the union and the county for the majority of court employees and by the Salary Board for the county for those that are not union employees.”
He continued, “Regarding the assertion that we have failed to promote women, the facts demonstrate otherwise. Both women and men have been appointed to supervisory court positions. In fact, we currently have women as department heads in all five court departments.”