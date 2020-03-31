OLEAN — For some parents, finding safe, reliable child care during the coronavirus pandemic has presented a challenge over the past couple of weeks.

Local child care provider Rebecca Bean, who runs the licensed facility Jelly Bean Daycare, at S. 8th St., wants to get the message out to parents that child care can be found online at the Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS.)

“My heart goes out to parents who need to find daycare,” Bean said on Monday. “Normally, when you know you need daycare, it’s a process … so these people are all of sudden like, ‘Oh my gosh, I need daycare.’”

Bean said she has received emails from OCFS and ACCORD, her licensing agency, directing parents to reach out to them for information on licensed daycares in the area.

“We have to do regular surveys for ACCORD telling them how much space we have available,” she explained, noting the agency keeps track of which daycares have available space.

“There are child care providers, such as myself, who are not at capacity and have space available for children,” Bean continued, adding some parents are now keeping their children home if they work out of their homes.

Despite this, she knows that there are parents who have to work outside the home.

“Parents have a need for child care and child care providers have a need for children,” she stated.

Bean said licensed child care sites can be found on the OCFS.ny.gov website, where they can find the link Search for Child Care. The link leads to a page where one can find every licensed child care provider in New York state.

“You can look by zip code, school district and county as well as what type of child care you are searching for,” Bean explained. “You will find a list of providers with all their contact information. “When my daughter was looking for child care in her area, this website is how she found her child care. It could not be simpler for parents. “

Monica Mahaffey of OCFS said the agency maintains a database of child care providers and their inspection histories on its website “but local Child Care Resource and Referral Centers are maintaining local lists of available child care slots in their regions and may be a better source of this information.”

She said the list of CCR&Rs is also available at https://ocfs.ny.gov/main/childcare/referralagencies.asp

“OCFS encourages families who need child care to contact their local CCR&R for assistance,” Mahaffey said.

In providing additional comments on licensed child care facilities, Bean said they are cleaned regularly in accordance with state regulations.

“The state is pretty strict with us,” she commented. “I personally feel that New York state is top of the line in the country. Cleaning is a big thing, and they’re pushing us even more now.”

She said individuals are not allowed in the daycare if they have fevers or feel ill, and all measures are taken to keep children safe.

“We have no idea how long this coronavirus will last,” Bean concluded. “I feel we should all do what we can to help.”

Bean can be contacted for more information at 373-1014.