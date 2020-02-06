Loads of partisanship were on display at President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address to a joint meeting of Congress Tuesday night.
Trump ignoring Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s proffered handshake and the speaker’s shredding of the president’s speech afterward were examples of the bitter partisanship on display.
The president did not mention impeachment or the just-completed Senate trial. Senators voted generally along party lines not to convict Trump on Wednesday.
This isn’t the way of politics in Cattaraugus County, local leaders insist.
“It’s a sad state of affairs,” said Cattaraugus County Democratic Party Chairman Frank Puglisi. “In our county, Republican Chairman Bob Keis and I shake hands and talk when we meet. We get things done. He’s the supervisor in Mansfield and I’m the Lyndon town clerk. We work together on shared services.”
Puglisi said the country “needs to get back to civility. Everybody is not attacking everybody else in this county. Everything that went on last night was highlighting the bitterness of things in the country.”
Puglisi’s Republican counterpart, Keis, agreed.
“There are things both sides could agree on like infrastructure,” he said. “(U.S. Rep.) Tom Reed has tried desperately to get both sides to work together. ... Our local county legislators are definitely much more cooperative and work together. They are closer to the people and have to work together. Their interest is what is best for the county.”
Meanwhile, Trump’s speech, Puglisi said, “was very interesting to watch.”
It was healthcare that hammered home the president’s tendency to stretch the truth, the Democratic chairman said. “When he said he lowered prescription drug costs, I’m not seeing it.”
House Democrats passed a bill to lower prescription drug costs, but the Senate is sitting on it, he said. “The Senate won’t take it up. It’s about politics and it shouldn’t be. It should be about the people. Everyone would benefit from lower drug costs.”
Puglisi said he heard “a lot of mistruths. (Trump) has made public statements that contradict what he said in the speech.”
For example, while Trump talked about continuing to cover pre-existing medical conditions, the administration “is fighting to throw out the Affordable Care Act,” which requires insurance companies to cover pre-existing conditions, Puglisi said.
Did Puglisi hear anything in the State of the Union speech that he liked?
He replied that he liked the president’s infrastructure proposal and bringing internet service to rural areas.
“If we could all work together on these things, it would be something good,” Puglisi said.
For his part, Keis said, “In Washington, it is totally out of control. The level of vitriol and hatred one side has for the other has gotten out of hand. I don’t see it getting better any time soon.”
The president ignoring the speaker’s handshake and Pelosi tearing up Trump’s speech were symbolic of the the bitter divide separating the parties in Washington, Keis agreed.
“The Washington swamp just despises Trump,” said Keis, an ardent supporter of the president. “They will never admit all the good things he’s done like the stock market, the economy, the unemployment rate and trade agreements.”
Keis said Trump is showing “the old Washington people — Democrats and Republicans — that these things can be addressed. He’s upstaged not only the Democrats, but the Mitt Romneys... It’s like a new sheriff came into town and does things others just talk about.”
Keis said he expects Trump will be re-elected and Republicans will retain power in the Senate and take back the House.