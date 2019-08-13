Kinney Hose Company places first in Southwestern Convention Parade

Kinney Hose Company of Westons Mills took first place honors in the recent Southwestern Association of Volunteer Firemen convention parade in South Wales, Erie County.
It was the first time the fire company won the competition in Erie County. Westons Mills was also first for cadence.
Kinney Hose co-sponsored a dugout with the Allegany Fire Department during the four-day convention.
The association is made up of volunteer fire departments in Cattaraugus, Allegany, Chautauqua and Erie counties. The convention alternates among the four counties each year.
The 2020 convention returns to Cattaraugus County and will be hosted by the West Valley Fire Department.