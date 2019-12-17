ISCHUA — Authorities are still investigating the death of a Cheektowaga man in a bus accident this morning, one of several accidents reported during a snowy morning.
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported this evening that an unidentified 57-year-old Cheektowaga bus driver was killed when the northbound bus he was driving left Route 16 between County Route 81 and Dutch Hill Road south of the hamlet of Ischua, coming to rest in the ditch on the east side of the road.
The driver was thrown from the First Student-owned bus on impact, deputies reported, and the man was pronounced dead at Olean General Hospital.
No children were on the bus at the time of the crash, authorities reported, and a woman, who was employed as a bus monitor, was transported to Olean General Hospital for minor injuries.
Authorities remained on the scene for many hours, with traffic reduced to one lane through most of the day.
Other accidents closed two stretches of Interstate 86 in Cattaraugus County.
The first incident occurred at 6:15 a.m. when a tractor-trailer overturned between Exit 17 (at Route 394) and Exit 16 in the town of Cold Spring. The westbound lanes of I-86 were reported reopened at 7:40 a.m.
Meanwhile, the eastbound lanes of I-86, between Exit 20 and Exit 23 in the town of Carrollton, were reported closed due to a crash at 8:30 a.m. The eastbound lanes were reported reopened by New York State Police at 9:40 a.m.
A lake effect snow warning was issued for Cattaraugus County for 1 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday. Snowfall of 8 to 14 inches is expected, mostly in the western half of the county, while winds as high as 35 mph are also expected. Higher terrain is expected to collect more snow than lower-lying regions.