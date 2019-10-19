ALLEGANY — James Hitchcock, lifelong resident of Allegany, has announced that he is a candidate for the position of town supervisor.
Endorsed by the Republican, Conservative and Independence parties, Hitchcock has a long history of community involvement. He served on the town board for 14 years, 12 of those years as deputy supervisor.
As a member of the board, Hitchcock has served on the parks, recreation and cemetery committees. He has served with the Allegany Area Historical Association, the Olean Salvation Army and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce.
In addition to civic involvement, he also has experience working in the local banking industry and is a state-licensed real estate appraiser.
As a town board member, Hitchcock says he was instrumental in submitting a grant application to fund handicap accessibility at the town hall. He assisted in getting the town included in a National Grid program to upgrade town streetlights, as well as lighting at the highway facility, to LED fixtures, leading to significant savings on the town’s utility bills.
“I plan to pursue additional grants for funding for parks and the cemetery, where upgrades and improvements are being planned,” he stated.
Hitchcock also helped to renegotiate an agreement with the village of Allegany to continue police services in the town.
“My priorities are to seek out grants to help fund needed projects, to continue existing shared services with Cattaraugus County and adjacent communities and to pursue additional opportunities in that area,” he said.
Hitchcock said he will continue working with the county on expanding broadband services in the town and “to work to the best of my ability to maximize the value of taxpayer dollars” by prioritizing the needs of the community.
“With state-mandated tax caps and spending increases in effect, compounded by increased operational costs, it’s more important than ever to keep a careful eye on taxpayers’ money,” he said. “I have 14 years’ experience working in the best interests of the residents. I plan to maintain, and improve, current services while working to maximize savings to residents wherever possible.”
He said as supervisor he will be available daily to discuss and address residents’ concerns.