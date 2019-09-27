As the warm weather of late summer lingers into fall, harmful algae was detected recently on Cuba Lake, according to an Allegany County public health official.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation found the harmful algal bloom (HAB) in Cuba Lake water earlier this month, and the state Department of Health notified the Allegany County Department of Health on Sept. 20. Theresa K. Moore, supervising public health educator/public information officer reported the HAB on Friday.
Exposure to HABs can cause adverse health effects in people and animals when water with blooms is touched or swallowed or when airborne droplets are inhaled, a press release from Moore indicates.
“This is true regardless of toxin levels; some blue-green algae produce toxins, while others do not,” the release states. “Exposure to blooms and toxins can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea or vomiting; skin, eye or throat irritation and allergic reactions or breathing difficulties. People and pets should avoid contact with blooms, and should rinse off with clean water if contact occurs.
Earlier this week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported that HABs are still present on the Allegheny Reservoir, which is in both New York and Pennsylvania — with levels decreasing in several places.
The Corps of Engineers reported that HAB levels had changed to World Health Organization advisory levels at Moebanks and Onoville. An advisory sign was also present at Willow Bay, while caution signs remains at Lowbanks, Bearclaw and Highbanks on the reservoir.
Samples were collected by Elissa Parker of the Seneca Nation on Sept. 17. More samples were to be collected this week.
This past summer, a small bloom of harmful algae was reported on Rushford Lake, while a small bloom was reported in July on Quaker Lake in Allegany State Park.