Across the state, residents are checking off their ballots and mailing them in to have their voices heard in local school elections.
June 9 is the day for counting up the thousands of mailed-in ballots — the first time statewide school elections have been handled by the U.S. Postal Service, instead of stopping in to pull a lever or check a box in person. To count, ballots must be returned by the close of business on that day.
On May 1, Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered that all school district elections would be moved from mid-May. Elections for special districts and villages — typically held in March — were pushed to Sept. 15 under the same order.
Typically, school district voters would only go to the polls in June if the first budget vote in May failed and officials chose to put up a revised budget for vote instead of falling back to a contingency budget.
Below are capsules indicating what school boards are proposing in terms of expenditures, tax levies, other initiative, as well as seats on the school boards up for election. Data was collected from publicly-available reports, including the state-mandated School Property Tax Report Card prepared by each district.
For more details, visit your school’s website or call its business office.
Allegany-Limestone
- Total expenditures: $24.4 million, a 1.78% increase.
- Total taxes: $7.16 million, no change
- Other initiatives: None
- Board members: Brandi Porcello and Devine Leacock are seeking two open seats on the board.
- Number of students: 1,197
Hinsdale
- Total expenditures: $10.78 million, a 4.85% increase.
- Total taxes: Not available
- Other initiatives: $131,000 to purchase one bus from taxes.
- Board members: One five-year seat is open.
- Number of students: 390
Franklinville
- Total expenditures: $19.69 million, a 0.82% increase.
- Total taxes: $4.3 million, no change.
- Other initiatives: None
- Board members: Sara Hatch and Richard Wright are seeking a five-year term currently held by Wright.
- Number of students: 690
Olean
- Total expenditures: $43.19 million, a 3.2% increase.
- Total taxes: $13.89 million, no change.
- Other initiatives: None
- Board members: Kelly Keller and Rychelle Weseman are seeking a five-year term.
- Number of students: 2,111
Portville
- Total expenditures 19,046,090, a 2.04% increase.
- Total taxes: 4,871,122, a 2.5% increase
- Other initiatives: $260,765 for two new buses, to be covered by taxes.
- Board members: James Tkacik is unopposed for a new five-year term.
- Number of students: 1,005
Bolivar-Richburg
- Total expenditures: $20.45 million, a 0.64% increase.
- Total taxes: $2.71 million, no change.
- Other initiatives: Purchase three buses not to exceed $425,000 from the Captial (Transportation) Reserve.
- Board members: Four candidates — Jude Auman, Jarrod Bell, David Gaston and Karl Hackett II — are seeking two positions.
- Number of students: 775
Cuba-Rushford
- Total expenditures: $22.68 million, a 1.81% decrease.
- Total taxes: $6.13 million, no change.
- Other initiatives: An additional $950 for the Rushford Free Library; No additional funding for the Cuba Circulating Library; Use of bus reserves
- Board members: Two seats are up for election.
- Number of students: 779
Wellsville
- Total expenditures: $32.21 million, a 7.38% increase.
- Total taxes: $8.22 million, no change.
- Other initiatives: $290,000 to purchase two buses.
- Board members: Kristopher Green and Alan Mosher are seeking two three-year terms.
- Number of students: 1,125