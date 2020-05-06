LYNDON — A Tuesday morning blaze at a garage at a Lyndon dairy farm destroyed equipment, but no injuries were reported.
Emergency services radio transmissions toned out at 7:02 a.m. for a call to a structure fire at 588 Abbot Road in the town of Lyndon.
According to Cattaraugus County property records, the farm is owned by Cathy Hurlburt of that address.
Ischua firefighters reported that the structure, a garage, was destroyed in the blaze. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters from Lyndon, Franklinville, Machias, Farmersville, Ischua, and Hinsdale departments in Cattaraugus County, as well as Cuba, New Hudson and Rushford in Allegany County were dispatched either at the scene or on standby.
The cause of the fire was not immediately available.