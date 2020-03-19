OLEAN — It has been years since the Allegany/Olean area has had a public skate park, but a group of dedicated volunteers are working to change that by leading efforts to fundraise for the Allegany River Skate Park.

The group began fundraising efforts last year when learning that the Tony Hawk Foundation and Ralph Wilson Jr. Foundation was promoting a grant to help build public concrete skate parks in communities across Western New York and Michigan.

“There has been a group of local skaters and BMXers who want to find a place to build a public skate park in the Olean/Allegany area,” said Chris Maynard, Allegany River Skate Park volunteer and advocate. “At the same time, the Tony Hawk Foundation has been promoting a special grant through the Ralph Wilson Jr. Foundation in WNY, where the Tony Hawk Foundation reached out to local residents through social media.”

Volunteer Brett Smith points out the only public access park was in Olean, but it was torn down. A new park would provide youth — and even adults — a safe spot to ride, skate or BMX.

“It will also provide them with a place to go to besides riding on the streets as well as it will provide good exercise,” Smith said.

The Allegany Village Board recently voted unanimously to approve a location for the future park, which will be placed along the Allegheny River adjacent to Allegany River Park.

The group took the next step in fundraising by establishing the Allegany River Skate Park Fund at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.

Skate park volunteers plan to begin finalizing a grant application to the Tony Hawk Foundation this summer. If approved, all gifts to the park fund would be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $250,000.

There will be a number of upcoming opportunities to support the skate park, including the second annual fundraiser on June 13, which will be held at the Allegany Firemen’s Park and will include live music, an auction, kids’ games and skating lessons.

ARSP is also planning involvement with StrOlean events and a river float, regatta-style event for August.

Donations can be made to the Allegany River Skate Park Fund at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203 in Olean or online at cattfoundation.org.