Freedom Town Justice Gary Chamberlain resigned last month while under investigation for alleged misconduct by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct.
He resigned, effective Nov. 6, for several ethics violations and has signed a stipulation with the commission that he will jot seek judicial office again. Chamberlain, not an attorney, first took office in 2010. His term does not expire until Dec. 31, 2021.
The Commission had notified Chamberlain in March and again in October that he was under investigation for several complaints over two years, including:
• He failed to enforce a town ordinance regulating storage of “junk” on residential properties.
• He failed to properly inform a defendant during an arraignment of his due process rights.
• He sent a letter to the editor of a local paper in October 2018, in which he made statements that were political and partisan in nature; criticized public officials and town residents concerning a matter of local controversy; and criticized a range of executive decisions and policies of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whom he described as “corrupt,” at a time when the governor was running for re-election.
In the proceedings before the commission, Chamberlain was represented by Daniel M. Killelea, of Gilmour and Killelea, Attica.
Chamberlain waived the statutory provision of confidentiality applicable to commission proceedings, to the limited extent that the stipulation and Commission’s order accepting it and closing the case would be public.
The stipulation and the Commission’s order closing the case can be found on the Commission’s website: www.cjc.ny.gov.
“A judge must be and appear fair, impartial and faithful to the law if the public is to have confidence in the courts,” Commission Administrator Robert H. Tembeckjian said. “Competently applying ordinances and advising litigants of their fundamental rights, as well as avoiding partisan politics, are among the many ways a judge is expected to fulfill that mandate.”
The commission has accepted 87 such stipulations since the procedure was instituted in 2003. Since 1978, the commission has issued 272 determinations of admonition against judges in New York state, 327 determinations of censure and 173 determinations of removal.