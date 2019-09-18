OLEAN — A third entrance into Franchot Park might help improve the South Olean neighborhood, city officials said Tuesday.
During a Common Council strategic planning committee meeting, Chairman Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, said the lots left behind after the city demolished 213 and 215 W. Greene St. last year would make an ideal northern entrance into the park.
Having Department of Public Works Director Bob Ring prepare a basic design, Gonzalez said that the city has not significantly invested in the park in years.
“It would make a nice approach for the neighborhood, put in some parking,” he said. “It’s an investment that neighborhood desperately needs .... I think it’s untapped — I think it’s an underutilized park.”
Along with improving usage, public safety is also being considered. Previously, officials noted that the northeast corner of the park near the proposed entrance — due to limited visibility from the other park entrances — has been known as a hub for criminal activity like drug dealing. With a less secluded corner, it is hoped that crime will decrease.
An archway that would “match with the jive of the sign we recently put at Lincoln Square” is also included in the proposal, Gonzalez added.
The parking spots proposed could also be used for off-street parking during snow emergencies, Gonzalez said. The parking lot would likely be of waste street milling debris left over after one of the city’s repaving projects, Ring said, which would help keep the cost down. Overnight parking will likely be banned.
The cost has not been fully fleshed out, but Ring said $40,000 is his best guess at this time. There is no funding for such a project allocated in the 2019-20 budget. Gonzalez recommended using contingency funds if there are some available at the end of the fiscal year or building some funding into the 2020-21 budget.
“That’s a pretty low investment for that big of a bang for the buck,” he said.
Other aldermen were receptive to the plans.
Alderman Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, said that while having the houses down was an improvement, the vacant lots “look like missing teeth” in the row of homes.
Alderman Kelly Andreano, R-Ward 2, said she likes the idea, but noted the entrance on the east end of the park is also in need of repairs, including better signs and a repaved access road.
Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, said that there may be a possibility the Downtown Revitalization Initiative project along South Union Street could extend to Franchot Boulevard and upgrades to that entrance could be realized.