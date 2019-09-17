ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University has announced the appointment of four new members to its Board of Trustees.
Luke H. Brown, of McLean, Virginia, Mark R. Gianniny of Rochester, Laurie R. Krupa of Oradell, New Jersey, and James T. Walsh of Marietta will all serve three-year terms.
Brown is the associate director for supervisory policy in the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s (FDIC) Division of Depositor and Consumer Protection.
Before joining the FDIC in 2008, Brown served as director of regulatory reporting at Fannie Mae, where he managed activities regarding compliance with safety and soundness and affordable housing mission requirements. He previously worked at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as an enforcement attorney and as special assistant to the deputy general counsel.
Brown graduated from St. Bonaventure’s ROTC program in 1988 and with bachelor’s degrees in social science and philosophy pre-law in 1989. He earned his law degree from George Washington University School of Law in 1992.
His sister, Taacha Brown-Drummond, class of 1998, was a member of SBU’s women’s basketball team. Originally from the Buffalo area, where he still has family, Brown and his wife, Emily, have three children.
Gianniny, president and CEO of Linden Oaks Management Company, is a top Western New York real estate developer. His company has a portfolio of residential, office and medical facilities across the Northeast.
With a degree in business from Alfred University, Gianniny began developing commercial real estate in the late 1970s and now has more than four decades of experience and relationships in developing real estate.
He serves on the board of The Friendly Home, a nursing home and rehabilitation facility in Rochester, and was a member of the board of directors of the HUGS foundation, an international medical relief foundation that provides free medical care to children across the world who are challenged by facial deformities. He is a past board member of the Rochester YMCA, former chairman of the Rochester Public Broadcasting Station’s Art Auction, and a past member of the Board of Stewards of the Country Club of Rochester.
Gianniny and his wife, Cindy, live in Rochester and have four children and five grandchildren. The couple became involved with St. Bonaventure when their youngest son, Danny, enrolled as a student and a member of the men’s golf team.
Krupa is head of business banking for the Mid-Atlantic region at Bank of America, leading client relationship management teams throughout central/southern New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, the District of Columbia and Virginia.
Previously, Krupa led Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM) Banking and served as head of wealth management banking within GWIM. Prior to the merger with Merrill Lynch, Krupa served as the Northeast division executive for Bank of America’s Premier Banking & Investments division.
Krupa was a member of the Bank of America Global Diversity and Inclusion Council from 2006-11. A 1982 graduate of St. Bonaventure, Krupa serves on its School of Business Advisory Council. She and her daughter live in Oradell, New Jersey.
Walsh, class of 1970, is a government affairs counselor for the law firm K&L Gates LLP.
After graduation, Walsh volunteered in the Peace Corps as an agriculture extension agent in Nepal from 1970-72. Upon his return to the U.S., he worked in telecommunications, employed by NYNEX (now Verizon) for 15 years before entering politics.
He served as a member of the Syracuse Common Council and was elected council president in 1985. In 1988, he ran and was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives and represented Central New York’s 25th District until his retirement in 2009.
During his tenure in Congress, Walsh was the deputy Republican whip and a member of the powerful House Appropriations Committee and he was chair of four House Appropriations subcommittees.
He donated his 30-year collection of official and political papers to St. Bonaventure and received an honorary degree from his alma mater in 2011.
Serving on the boards of the U.S. Soccer Foundation and the Washington Ireland Program, Walsh and his wife, Diane, live in Marietta and have three adult children.
The university’s William F. Walsh Science Center was dedicated in 2008 in honor of Walsh’s father, William F. Walsh, a member of SBU’s class of 1934, who passed away in 2011.