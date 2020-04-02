During times of celebration, bereavement and — as of late, uncertainty — flowers can provide many positive benefits for the recipient.

A couple of area florists have downscaled activities due to the coronavirus pandemic but are still open to provide flowers to those who need uplifting while confined to their residences and nursing facilities.

At Uptown Florist at 117 N. Union St., owner Roy Suiter said he continues to operate the business and provide deliveries. Suiter said he and a “skeleton crew” continue to operate, despite the fact that orders have been down significantly.

The New York State Department of Economic Development, known as Empire State Development, has outlined rules for essential businesses and states businesses owned and operated by a single person are exempt from closure.

“We’re doing the best we can, but it’s better than zero” business, Suiter said, noting deliveries are made by the business after contacting customers to make sure they know when flowers will be placed on porches or doorsteps.

Suiter said orders, as in the past, can be made and paid for online at the Uptown Florist site, further eliminating contact with customers in the community. He said some funeral homes and families continue to order flowers, which can be done by phone, or at the shop with social distancing required.

Suiter said he is uncertain what will occur with customer demand, or available products during Easter, which he believes may result in increased orders.

“The problem has been having everything people want,” Suiter admitted. “But we need to be open because we’re feeding the soul.”

Meanwhile, greenhouses have been deemed non-essential, according to New York state’s guidelines, unless they grow food-producing plants.

“For Pleasant Valley this means we will not open for Easter,” said Dan Evans, owner of Pleasant Valley Greenhouses & Nursery on Route 16. “We will open later in the season when it is time for vegetables and fruit.”

At Graham Florist Greenhouses at 9 Kennedy St. in Bradford, Pa., owner and operator Candy Tingley said she is still in operation with deliveries only, but noted there are limited supplies. The business can also be reached online or by phone.

Tingley isn’t so sure orders will increase at Easter.

She noted one of her three wholesalers is completely closed.

“If I needed anything, I would literally have to drive (to the other two) because they have no trucks on the road,” Tingley added. “And I don’t know what’s going to be available during the Easter holidays.”

That given, she is uncertain what to buy and what will be available, as well as what the customer base will look like.

As for deliveries, Tingley said, “I call them, leave it on their porch and run.”

Her part-time employee, Kate Kloss, who helps as needed, said Graham’s also has seen all of its April and May brides cancel or postpone, as well as high school proms and college graduations, as with others.

If businesses are still closed on Mother’s Day, observed on May 10, the situation is also expected to hurt all area florists’ income.

“It’s crushing for a small florist shop in a small town already economically depressed,” Kloss remarked.

In commenting on Suiter’s remarks that florists are “feeding the soul,” Kloss agreed and pointed to a study by the American Society for Horticulture Science. The study was conducted with 90 hospital patients and suggested that those exposed to flowers “had lower blood pressure and heart rate, lower ratings of pain, anxiety and fatigue and more positive feelings and satisfaction about their rooms than the patients without foliage.”