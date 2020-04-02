OLEAN — Flat tax, water and sewer bills are being considered for the next city budget, but coronavirus-related revenue declines are definitely in the cards.

The Common Council’s finance committee, which met Tuesday evening, asked Mayor Bill Aiello to revisit the proposed budget to draft a plan with no increase in property taxes, and water and sewer bills, as the city eyes lower sales tax receipts due to coronavirus-related shutdowns.

Tonight, the committee will convene to take up the proposal, with the budget due for approval on April 14 for a June 1 start.

“We’ll get the budget there,” Aiello said, but noted hard decisions may be needed, as the city is contractually obligated to give most employees raises through collective bargaining agreements. “It’s not going to be pleasant, but as this progresses, the longer it goes — we may be laying people off.

“We’ll have to keep an eye on everything as it progresses and we move forward,” he added. “If we get to a point where we’re reducing staff, this council will have a role in that … we’ll keep praying every day it doesn’t happen.”

Aldermen were receptive to holding the line on taxes, with Aiello in February proposing a 1.5% hike for taxes, and water and sewer rates.

“I’m not afraid to make an unpopular decision, but it’s the right thing to do” to freeze taxes and water rates, said council President Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3.

Aiello and city Auditor Fred Saradin reported to the committee that revenues are going to drop significantly over the last two months of the 2019-20 budget year, which ends May 31.

“We figure that between now and the end of May, we’re probably going to lose about $125,000 in sales taxes,” Aiello said, noting that some essential businesses and online ordering will still generate some tax revenue.

In addition, around $14,300 is being lost in use of the city’s recreation facilities, as well as thousands in parking meter violations, and other fines and forfeitures, which are not being collected.

However, expenses are also going to drop, especially in the Department of Public Works — Saradin said the DPW is expecting to spend around $128,000 less in the last two months of the fiscal year than originally projected.

While the DPW is still on the job, Aiello said, none of the divisions are working at full strength, as others are furloughed under an order from the state to cut the number of workers outside of their homes in half. About $70,000 less is to be spent on road repair. A mild winter also cut thousands in road salt purchases.

And including less travel and purchases, plus unexpended salaries and FICA payments for part-time employees who have been temporarily let go, Saradin said the city will save around $307,000 during the next two months.

An option to push a large expense down the road is also on the table for discussion.

Saradin noted that the recent stimulus plan approved by Congress allows for employers like the city to hold back the majority of payments to Social Security for employees, giving the city more cash to keep operating — to the tune of $10,000 a week, or $260,000 for the second half of the year. However, he noted that the city would still be liable for that amount, interest-free, in 2021.

Aldermen were divided on the issue, with John Crawford, D-Ward 5, referring to it as a “security blanket” worth exploring in detail, while Kevin Dougherty, R-Ward 4, said that the city would have to cover that expense the next year.

New Alderman Ronald DaPolito, representing the Sixth Ward, suggested setting aside $5,000 a week in a reserve to help cover the cost for the following budget year.

“It’s a loan, basically,” he said, noting it would let the city be in a position to repay that expense without getting slammed in the next budget.

Saradin and Aiello said there has been talk that the federal government may forgive the delayed Social Security payments — meaning if the city set aside half, then the city could use those funds for other expenses. However, if the amount is not forgiven, the city will still be halfway to covering the cost.