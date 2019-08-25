CLARKSVILLE — Two elderly burn victims were hospitalized after an explosion ripped through their Clarksville cottage.
A dispatch was issued at 4:36 p.m. to respond to a reported explosion at 9584 Lafever Road in Cuba. Clarksville Fire Chief Scott Sharp said his department was first to the scene.
“There was no active fire when we got on the scene,” Sharp said. “(The structure) had extensive damage.”
Upon arrival, Scott said two occupants were outside the building — a single-wide trailer with a large addition — both with injuries. Although Scott said he did not know the extent of their injuries, he stated one patient was flown by helicopter to receive medical treatment.
Emergency scanner reports indicated two patients were on scene: an elderly woman with second- and third-degree burns, including airway burns, who was in need of transport to a burn center, and an elderly man with minor burns, possibly first-degree, who needed transport to Olean General Hospital.
According to county property records, 9584 Lafever Road is home to several seasonal cottage residences. Sharp did not identify either victim or the lot their residence was on.
“We ventilated the structure and checked for sources of a gas leak,” he said. “And we secured the propane tanks to the structure.”
Sharp said the cause of the explosion remained under investigation Saturday.
Responding fire departments included Clarksville, Cuba, Friendship, Portville and Westons Mills, as well as Cuba and Clarksville ambulances.
The scene was turned over to New York State Police at approximately 6 p.m., who secured the property.