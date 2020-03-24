BELMONT — More powers were granted to the Allegany County administrator as legislators phoned it in on Monday.

Meeting over the phone — which went smoothly, a barking dog at a legislator’s home and a few dropped calls notwithstanding — the Allegany County Board of Legislators unanimously approved several measures, including more power to Administrator Carissa Knapp.

The resolution authorizes Knapp to perform more day-to-day duties such as setting business hours, signing contracts and transferring department funds for needed purchases.

The resolution also suspends the typical committee structure used by the county for legislation. Now, the Committee of the Whole will handle the resolution vetting process before heading to a regular meeting for approval.

“It’s a very temporary order — it should be 30 days,” she said, noting that it is set to end when the Governor Andrew Cuomo’s state of emergency declaration ends or when the legislators rescind it, whichever is sooner. “The purpose of this … is to give the county administrator some extra powers to sign some documents that would normally require legislative action, and to take care of some of the day-to-day business.

“This is truly a team effort,” she added, crediting the legislators and county employees for keeping operations rolling.

Currently, the county office building is closed to the public, and the county was ordered by the governor to reduce its workforce away from home by half.

Another resolution created a deputy public health director position, which was sought due to the coronavirus pandemic’s burden on the department.

“I just want to take this opportunity to thank Lori Ballengee and her staff for all the hard work they’ve done in the last couple weeks,” said Legislator Brooke Harris, R-Afred, referring to the county public health director, who has overseen 44 tests, managed almost 100 quarantines and isolations, and handled two positive cases which are both recovering. “I hope that the creation of this position will alleviate some of the terrible burden her office is under.”

The meeting was broadcast on Facebook Live on the county’s page in an attempt to keep the public involved in the political process.

Under the governor’s executive order, Article 7 of the Public Officers Law — also known as the Open Meeting Law — was suspended. While meetings must still be officially called, have votes recorded and meeting minutes prepared, restrictions such as bars on phone conferencing and public access have been lifted.

“This is a new experience for us,” said Chairman Curt Crandall, R-Belfast. “We’re hoping we can operate our board meetings so we can conduct regular business.”

