HOUGHTON — Dr. Deborah Birx, the coronavirus response coordinator for the Trump adimistration, will address Houghton College’s Class of 2020 as the virtual commencement speaker.
Birx, a 1976 Houghton graduate, was scheduled to be on campus to deliver the address in person before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and has since made the time in her schedule to share a brief address with her alma mater.
“It is a memorable privilege — and appropriate coincidence — for our graduates from the Class of 2020 to hear during their virtual commencement from Dr. Birx in this very moment when she is so visibly using her gifts to address the global pandemic that has created such havoc in their personal lives — as well as in the entire world,” said Dr. Shirley Mullen, Houghton’s president and fellow member of the class of 1976.
“Dr. Birx’s entire professional journey speaks to the Houghton ideal of the ‘scholar-servant’ — a person whose abilities and accomplishments are dedicated, not to self-aggrandizement, but to the service of others,” Mullen said.
Birx has been highly visible as coordinator of the White House coronavirus team, appearing almost daily in press conferences with the President Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Birx and Fauci often shuttle back and forth to the podium, answering questions — or sometimes offering clarifications or follow-ups on comments made by the president during the press briefings.
She’s also become something of an internet fashion star because of her array of scarves she has worn during the briefings.
On April 26, Birx defended Trump for seeming to suggest that injecting disinfectant could be used to treat coronavirus — claiming he was only carrying out a “dialogue” with health experts.
Birx suggested during the Sunday interview on CNN that the media had made more of Trump’s comments than they deserved.
“It bothers me that this is still in the news cycle,” Birx told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “I worry that we don’t get the information to the American people that they need when we continue to bring up something from Thursday night.”
Birx, a U.S. special representative for global health diplomacy, is a world-renowned medical expert and leader in the field of HIV/AIDS. Her three-decade-long career has focused on HIV/AIDS immunology, vaccine research and global health.
In 1985, she began her career with the Department of Defense as a military-trained clinician in immunology, focusing on HIV/AIDS vaccine research. From 1985-1989, she served as an assistant chief of the Hospital Immunology Service at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, later serving as director of the U.S. Military HIV Research Program (USMHRP) at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research.
Rising to the rank of colonel, she helped lead one of the most influential HIV vaccine trials in history (known as RV 144, or the Thai trial), which provided the first supporting evidence of any vaccine’s potential effectiveness in preventing HIV infection.
From 2005-2014, she served as the director of CDC’s Division of Global HIV/AIDS, which is part of the agency’s Center for Global Health.
After graduating from Houghton, she earned her medical degree from Penn State’s Hershey School of Medicine and, beginning in 1980, she trained in internal medicine and basic and clinical immunology at Walter Reed and the National Institutes of Health.
The Houghton commencement begins at 10 a.m. and the recording will be available on demand at the conclusion of the ceremony. To view the ceremony, or to access the recording, visit the Houghton College Commencement page at https://www.houghton.edu/commencement/.