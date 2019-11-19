BELVIDERE — Developers are set to begin the physical work of replacing the long-closed truck stop off Interstate 86.
5744 County Road 20 LLC, the limited liability corporation handling the development, applied for a demolition permit in the town of Amity on Monday, said Craig Clark, executive director of the Allegany County Industrial Development Agency. The developer plans to build a truck stop and fast food restaurant on the site, which has been without a business for more than a decade.
“Once they begin construction, they plan on a nine-month construction schedule,” Clark said.
In August, the IDA announced that Quicklee’s, founded in 1995 in Avon, would build its 20th location on the site. A fast food-type restaurant is also to be included in the development.
The fuel tanks from the previous truck stop have already been removed under state Department of Environmental Conservation regulations, Clark added.
The IDA’s role, in addition to being the current property owner, is to offer exemptions from sales taxes, deed transfer taxes and real property taxes. In return, the firm will offer a payment in lieu of taxes to the county, school district and town.
A LONG-AWAITED water line is almost complete, as well.
Since Allegany County borrowed $3.5 million in early 2012 to build a water line from the Friendship municipal system about four miles away, officials had been hesitant to begin construction before developers were in place. However, in a Catch-22, developers were hesitant to begin construction on a project without the water line was in place.
But in May, the public benefit corporation Allegany Crossroads Utility Corp. announced that Evingham Site Excavation of Bolivar would undertake the $1.4 million project. The remaining funds from the bond were used to purchase the truck stop and an adjacent property, as well as other associated costs with the redevelopment.
Clark said the contractor is all but done — just one final section needs to be completed, as well as a pressure test of the system. Along with the truck stop, the system will also connect to the state Department of Transportation rest area near Friendship and will be available to homes along the route.
A SEPARATE developer is also working on bringing a hotel to the site.
“We continue to work with a new hotel developer and the ACIDA recently conducted a geotechnical investigation,” Clark said. “Hope to be able to announce something over winter to start construction next year.”
In a 2015 study launched by the IDA and other county agencies, officials figured that a 100-bed hotel at the site could realistically see a 60-percent occupancy rate every day, with sell-outs expected multiple times throughout the year. At a rate between $115 and $130 a night — which IDA officials said would be an acceptable rate for a hotel at the site and similar in price to Microtel in Wellsville — a hotel there could make around $3 million annually, with around $120,000 in bed tax paid to the county.
The site is roughly in the middle between Wellsville and Houghton, home of Houghton College. The surrounding area also includes numerous state forests, which are popular with out-of-area hunters who need a place to stay.