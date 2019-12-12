ALBANY — The Cuomo administration is banning use of chlorpyrifos, a chemical that is widely used in farming.
While lawmakers had earlier passed a bill that would ban the substance, Cuomo said he was instead ordering the state Department of Environmental Conservation to immediately take action to ban aerial spraying of the chemical, except on the trunks of apple trees, which had been a point of contention in earlier talks.
The regulations, save for apple tree trunks, should be in place by December 2020 and chlorpyrifos will be banned for all uses in July 2021.
Other states moving to ban the chemical include California and Hawaii. So is the European Union.
“Chlorpyrifos is a pesticide that has the potential to cause serious health problems in people who ingest it,” Cuomo said in announcing the ban.
The news was hailed by environmentalists who earlier in the day had renewed their call for a ban.
“(The) action by Governor Cuomo provides real leadership in the face of federal indifference. Chlorpyrifos can harm our children and has no place in New York,” said Kate Kurera, deputy director of Environmental Advocates of New York.
An organophosphate, the pesticide acts on the nervous system of insects, which is why it is associated with brain development problems in infants and children.
Pre-natal exposure to the substance can cause diminished cognitive ability, delays in motor development and Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). It’s widely used in growing corn, as well as soybeans, fruit and nut trees, brussels sprouts, broccoli, and cauliflower, and other row crops.
Non-agricultural uses include at golf courses as well as wood products like utility poles and fence posts.
It is particularly effective against the American plum borer and rosy apple aphid.
Apple farmers’ reliance on the chemical was a sticking point during legislative talks last spring, which may explain why they will have longer to phase it out.
“We’ve only ever been using it on (tree) trunks which was part of the complaint that we had,” said New Paltz apple farmer Tim Dressel of Dressel Farms.
Cuomo’s order to the DEC came just hours after Kurera and others held a press conference on that and other measures.
“Chlorpyrifos is known to harm children’s brain development,” said Peter Lehner, managing attorney for sustainable food and farming at Earthjustice, one of the groups that spoke out on Tuesday morning.
In addition to the chlorpyrifos ban, speakers also voiced support for a number of environmental protection bills passed during the last legislative session. The bills were approved largely because the state Senate for the first time in years came under a Democratic majority, they said.
The Assembly has long been in Democratic control, but many environmental bills had historically died in the GOP Senate which is more business-friendly.
They also were pushing for signing of a long-sought Child Safe Products Act that would force toy makers to report harmful chemicals that go into their toys and phase out the most dangerous ones such as arsenic. Advocates also are hoping for a phase-out of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS chemicals in firefighting foam.
The governor’s office this week was said to be working on details of the way a toy safety bill and a PFAS phase-out would be written in law.
On Monday, Cuomo signed a bill to limit the amount of 1,4 dioxane, from entering the state’s waterways.
The new law, which takes effect in January 2022, prohibits the sale of household cleaning products containing 1,4-dioxane and limits the sale of cosmetic and personal care products with certain levels of the substance, which is considered a likely carcinogen by the EPA.
“As emerging contaminants like 1,4-dioxane continue to show up in water systems around the country, in New York we are taking aggressive action to keep our drinking water clean and safe,” said Cuomo. The substance is used in a variety of laundry detergents as well as personal soaps and body washes.