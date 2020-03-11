CUBA — Cuba Memorial Hospital joins Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center in limiting visitation to 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. because of coronavirus concerns.
The visitation limits took effect immediately Wednesday and will be in place until further notice. Visitors must be immediate family members and must be at least 14 years old.
The visitation hours and age restriction are in effect for all patient care areas including the skilled nursing units. Exceptions will be made for those visiting patients receiving end-of-life or palliative care.
“These measures are being put in place to ensure the health and safety of our patients, residents and staff and are part of our preparedness plan to protect against COVID-19,” said Norma Kerling, CEO of Cuba Memorial.
“Anyone feeling ill for any reason should not come into the hospital to visit patients or residents," Kerling said. "If you are coming as a patient to be seen in the Urgent Care Center and have a cough, difficulty breathing, and a fever, please put on a mask. Masks are provided as you enter the Urgent Care registration area."
CMH will monitor the coronavirus situation and make the necessary changes to protect patients, residents, staff and the community, she added.