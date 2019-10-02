OLEAN — City aldermen have generally agreed that smoking in city parks needs to be restricted.
But what should be covered, what the punishment should be, and what all should be included were mulled further Tuesday.
The Common Council’s public safety committee continued discussions on how to implement a smoking ban on city property, ranging from limiting smoking to designated areas up to barring it from all city-owned property.
In August, aldermen discussed banning the practice, but no resolution was put forward at that time. Complaints from coaches and parents at youth sports activities in Forness Park, as well as attendees of events at Bradner Stadium and Lincoln Park, were the catalyst. No Smoking signs at the city’s playgrounds were installed a decade ago, but do not carry the force of law.
Committee Chairman Kelly Andreano, R-Ward 2, presented the regulations put in place in Jamestown, as well as language from nonprofit Reality Check of Western New York. As part of the Tobacco Free Western New York coalition, Reality Check was involved with the current signs, and offered to pay for any needed new signs.
According to the groups, more than 400 municipalities have passed regulations on tobacco use in outdoor recreational areas. A Times Herald online poll in August showed high support for banning smoking in city parks — by a 3-1 margin. On a Facebook post on the topic, the majority were in favor of a ban, while some recommended designated smoking areas or were against a ban.
However, according to the state Department of Health, a 2016 report indicated that 26.7% of Cattaraugus County adults were smokers — the sixth-highest rate in the state.
Punishments were discussed, ranging from ejection to a fine.
“They do monetary fines in Jamestown, they do monetary fines in Bradford,” Andreano said, but noted that punishment is not the point. “None of us looked at this as a moneymaker. It’s always been about young lungs and to curb litter.”
After Aldeman Kevin Dougherty, R-Ward 4, offered concerns over strict enforcement affecting out-of-town visitors, Mayor Bill Aiello, a retired city cop, said law enforcement is taught to use their best judgement in those situations.
“We can sit here and ‘what if?’ this to death,” he said.
Several aldermen said that prominent signs with the force of law would make a huge dent in smoking in parks.
“I think there’s going to be a huge portion of the people who smoke who will see the sign and say, ‘hey, I shouldn’t smoke here,’” said Alderman Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, adding it’s likely that the law will be enforced more by parents of children and compliant smokers.
“I think you’ve got to start with awareness first,” said Alderman Brian George, R-Ward 7. “I think people will step up and do the right thing.”
Exactly what needs to be covered was also discussed, with language sought to include vaping and electronic cigarettes, as well as chewing tobacco and smoking.
“Vaping is even more addictive because it is concealable,” Gonzalez said, seeking to include vaping. “A kid can go in the bedroom or the bathroom and rip that thing.”
All the aldermen have offered their support for the ban.
Dougherty noted that cars put out large amounts of smoke, “and we allow those around kids all the time.”
He also noted that smokers will likely go across the street onto sidewalks bordering private property to smoke, throwing out their butts there.
“Then the city becomes a bad neighbor,” Andreano said, but contended that it’s more likely that smokers would decrease their consumption as to not miss events or family time in the parks — decreasing litter from butts.