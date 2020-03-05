OLEAN — A hybrid garbage system in Olean — stickers for each bag or a rented bin — could be the best of both worlds, officials believe.
The Common Council’s city operations committee on Tuesday came to the consensus that the city should meet with solid waste haulers interested in bidding on the city’s residential garbage removal — and ask them if tag-based and rented bin-based options could be included in the bid package.
Bob Ring, director of public works, told aldermen he is planning a meeting with interested haulers before the bid specifications are written to include what haulers are capable of doing.
In February, Alderman Kevin Dougherty, R-Ward 4, said that he has received numerous complaints about the sticker system, particularly affecting large families and landlords with multiple units in a building. For those users, he said, switching to a toter — a large plastic can on wheels — would be cheaper than bags, create fewer pileups of waste in units and keep animals and the elements from strewing waste around properties and streets.
Until the early 1990s, the city employed its own garbage disposal crews. However, the Common Council and mayor’s office agreed to privatize the service, with Casella operating in the city ever since. The current contract — six years with a pair of two-year extensions — expires in May after both extensions were approved. The city receives $20,000 a year under the contract.
A Times Herald review of solid waste collection in other small cities across the region showed a range of options, from flat rates for each unit to per-bag charges, and collection methods from loose bags to rented toters. Costs and collection methods also vary, from point-of-sale at stores per bag to monthly bills or even annual charges on tax bills.
Following the first discussion, aldermen reported numerous calls from residents expressing their preferences. Older residents with fewer people living in units were more likely to prefer the tags, aldermen said.
Dougherty joked that he received “near-death threats” over the discussion, but said giving residents the option of using tags or renting a toter would give the most flexibility.
“The hybrid plan is the one I want to pursue the most,” said Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, president of council. “We want to encourage people to put out their garbage.”
Currently, Dougherty said there are other firms offering toter service in the city, but data on how many people use those services is not kept by the city.
Ring said that by having a hauler contract with the city for the right to rent out toters, “we would regulate it, we would collect revenue on it,” and be able to make sure mandatory recycling is enforced.
Dougherty added that one of his concerns — of waste being strewn about by animals or the wind — could be taken care of by mandating containers with lids or other measure.
“I think that’s something the council should address,” he said.
Mayor Bill Aiello said that exclusivity may become part of the next contract, as the contractor could offer a lower price to residents in return.
Alderman Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, said she also received calls asking to have whatever firm gets the next contract include regular yard waste pickups like Casella does now.