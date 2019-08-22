OLEAN — Should Olean ban smoking on city property?
The Common Council’s public safety committee on Tuesday mulled barring smoking from city property, including parks, following complaints about smoking at Forness Park. However, no formal action has been taken.
“Several players, parents and coaches have called about smoking during youth sports,” said committee Chairman Kelly Andreano, R-Ward 2, whose ward includes Forness Park, as well as War Vets Park, King Street Park and Bradner Stadium.
The existing signs, which are faded at Forness Park, were funded around 10 years ago through the The Tri-County Tobacco Control Coalition of Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties, part of the Tobacco Free Western New York coalition. Similar funding has been offered by groups like Reality Check of Western New York, Andreano added, which is also part of the coalition.
According to the groups, more than 400 municipalities have passed regulations on tobacco use in outdoor recreational areas.
Mayor Bill Aiello said such a change would link up with Bradner Stadium, which already bans smoking. That doesn’t stop users of other tobacco products, he added, like a man he saw chewing tobacco and spitting it on the ground at the recent City Cup softball tournament.
“It’s because of people like you that we’re going to have to look at this,” Aiello recalled saying to the man. “He couldn’t care less.”
He noted there have been complaints from concertgoers at the weekly Lincoln Park concert series, as well as attendees of events at other parks.
According to the city’s parks website, playgrounds in the city parks are smoke-free, while pavilions are smoke-free under the state Clean Indoor Air Act.
“Back then, the world was going to end and people’s businesses were going to close,” Aiello said, referring to the 2003 introduction of the law that banned smoking inside businesses and public buildings. “And they didn’t.”
Under city code, the only restrictions on smoking apply to the interiors of city-owned buildings — a restriction set in 1971 — and during Common Council meetings. That makes the restrictions at playgrounds unenforceable. Aiello said there is also an employee policy barring smoking in city vehicles.
Alderman Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, noted that many local businesses and colleges have banned tobacco use on their campuses, but while it encourages some to quit,“ all we’re doing is moving the smokers around,” like to sidewalks on the other side of the street.
Alderman Kevin Dougherty, R-Ward 4, offered an argument of the intrusion of government on smokers who are already legislated against where they can and cannot smoke in many places.
“I just hate creating legislation that’s telling people … they can’t do it,” he said.
Andreano countered that smoking can have an affect on children with asthma or other lung ailments.
“My fresh air isn’t bothering them, but if I have a child with a medical condition, their smoke bothers me,” Andreano said.
There may be a middle ground, Andreano said, noted that Cattaraugus County bans smoking from its grounds outside of designated smoking areas.
IN A POLL posted Wednesday afternoon, readers of the Times Herald voted three to one in favor of banning smoking in city parks. Comments on a Facebook post about the discussion showed an overwhelming majority of posters in favor of the ban, with several recommending designated smoking areas and others against the ban.