OLEAN — Archbishop Walsh Academy will honor its 2020 graduating senior class in a unique ceremony with participants and attendees observing social distancing protocols.
At 6 p.m., June 4, Archbishop Walsh Academy will graduate its senior class in an abbreviated outdoor parking lot ceremony at the school. Remarks and other elements of the ceremony will be delivered from the school’s front lawn via an outdoor PA system.
Families and other attendees will be permitted to park in the school lot, but required to stay in their vehicles during the ceremony. Students will be called forward one at a time to receive their diplomas. All attendees are encouraged to wear face masks.
“While we are saddened that we cannot celebrate our graduates as we have in the past, we are proud to recognize our outstanding senior class and honor them for their accomplishments during their years at Archbishop Walsh Academy,” school president and principal, Thomas J. Manko said.
The ceremony will include some features of a conventional graduation, including a brief address by valedictorian Marcus Esposito.
In keeping with Archbishop Walsh tradition, the graduates will give flowers to family members who have played an important role in their academic growth.
The ceremony will also be streamed on Facebook Live via the school’s page for those who are unable to attend.