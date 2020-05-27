FARMERSVILLE — The New York State Police have released the identity of the victim of a fatal one-vehicle accident reported over the weekend.
Michael A. Blakeslee, 27 of Rushford, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police reported.
The accident was reported at 6:48 a.m. Sunday on Hess Road near Huyck Road. An investigation conducted by troopers responding to the scene reportedly revealed that a 2004 Isuzu Rodeo had been traveling east on Hess Road and exited the roadway, which caused the vehicle to overturn.
Troopers said Blakeslee was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.