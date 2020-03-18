PORTVILLE — A 5-foot-long sign has been posted at the Portville Town Hall explaining recent developments with Portville town government in light of COVID-19.

The sign states:

Residents of Portville. The office is temporarily closed due to health concerns. We will not subject our office employees to any potential risk.

To the right you will find a mailbox with a drop slot on top. Please drop any town court, town clerk or town assessor material in the mailbox.

Office employees will continue to work standard office hours. Please feel free to call the following numbers for assistance.

Town Clerk: 933-6658. Court Clerk: 933-6432. Assessor: 373-1608.

We will be checking messages daily.

Thank you for your cooperation. Please stay healthy and safe.

Tim Emley — Town Supervisor

“I made the call Sunday night to post that,” Emley said. “I want to keep them safe and the community safe … they’re down here pretty much every day, except Robin.”

Robin is Robin Pearl, town assessor, whose standard office hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month and 9 a.m. to noon the second, third and fourth Tuesdays, will be available during those hours for phone calls.

Lori Weitzel, town clerk/tax collector, will be available via phone from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays.

Town of Portville residents with business in front of the court may call the court clerk, Susan Talbott, who will be available via phone from noon to 3 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The requested 50% reduction in workforce physically on-site isn’t of concern, Emley explained. Staff have their own office hours and private office space, with a new office for Pearl under construction inside the town hall.

When asked what the town board’s plans were for monthly meetings, Emley said that he would be calling both county and state oversight organizations, including the Association of Towns, which Portville is affiliated.

While he said that town residents will not be admitted to the board meetings, he did say the Olean Times Herald would be allowed in to report board decisions. Emley also said that member’s attendance is being considered. It is possible that members could sit 6 feet away from each other or some could possibly attend via video conferencing.

OTHER CONCERNS about COVID-19 that Emley has are the effects of the virus on local businesses.

“I reached out to a couple of businesses, restaurants primarily, and the biggest concern is their employees,” he said. “I really truly, truly want the town of Portville to support these businesses. Call them. Get takeout. Do the best you can, if you can afford it, call them and help them out.”

Emley also said he has had a call about concern for the elderly or those who are homebound. He urged town residents to check on their neighbors by making a call or knocking on the door, stepping back a distance away, and ensuring their safety. A call can be made to the village, or the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, if a welfare check is necessary.

The food pantry at the First Presbyterian Church of Portville will continue its operations (accessible by the back door) on North Main Street. Customers can call 933-6426 and leave a message as to their needed items, and food pantry staff will package and bring it out to people in the parking lot. Hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

The pantry will also welcome any nonperishable items for restocking their shelves, which will be more likely in demand from more local families given the current economic effects of COVID-19. Donations can be dropped off during pantry hours or arrangements can be made by calling the pantry and leaving a message.