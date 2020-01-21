OLEAN — Firefighters battled cold temperatures as well as a structure fire on Buffalo Street Tuesday night.
Initial reports of a structure fire at 927 Buffalo St. were announced over the emergency scanner at approximately 7:20 p.m. Within minutes the emergency dispatcher was describing the building as fully engulfed.
As temperatures dipped into the teens, around two dozen firefighters from the Olean city and Allegany fire departments attempted to get the blaze under control.
The fire, which initially appeared toward the rear of the structure and along the roofline, later flared out near the roof at the front of the building and created a hole in the siding near ground level along the Sullivan Street side, despite the efforts of two engines and two ladder trucks on the scene.
A request was made for an engine from the Hinsdale Volunteer Fire Department to be placed on standby at 9 p.m.
According to Cattaraugus County Real Property, the property holds six units and is owned by Linda M. Barlett of 693 S. Union St. Walter’s Computer Plus occupies a storefront on the ground floor.
No further details were available, as efforts to combat the blaze were still ongoing at press time.