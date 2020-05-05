Olean High School junior Lydia Brant is making use of her stay at home time to sew face masks with her mother, Emily, who is a registered nurse.
They make about 20 masks a day and they give them all away for free at the Olean Medical Group, Eden Heights and to friends and family in need.
As a member of the SUNY Fredonia Liberty Partnerships program at Olean High, Lydia has become an AmeriCorps member providing support to the children’s program at the Olean Theater Workshop.
With the suspension of classes at the Workshop due to the COVID-19 crisis, Lydia has been able to use her mask-making time as her AmeriCorps service project.
MEANWHILE, another student from Olean has made her mark as well — Mallory Bliss is one of six 2020 valedictorians at the 130th commencement of Rollins College of Orlando, Fla., which will be held virtually on Sunday.
Bliss majored in biochemistry/molecular biology and plans to attend the Early Advantage MBA program at Rollins’ Crummer Graduate School of Business. She is interested in eventually working at a pharmaceutical company as a drug developer or biotechnology executive.
Bliss served as president of Rollins’ American Medical Student Association, co-president of the Rollins Omicron Delta Kappa National Honor Society Circle and was a lead tutor at the College.
“Through my leadership positions, service experiences and travels, I’ve connected with a diverse set of global citizens who have broadened my worldview,” Bliss says.