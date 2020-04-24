SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District has set up several Wi-Fi points located around the school district to assist families with internet access.
District school buses have been parked in several locations, allowing families to park near them and use the Wi-Fi.
Locations include: Fenton Insurance Agency; Salamanca High School parking lot; Allegany Community Center; Prospect Elementary; Steamburg Community Center; and Indian Park on RC Hoag Drive.
Each bus has instructions listed in the window outlining how to connect to the hotspot.
Families of SCCSD students that are experiencing technical difficulties with their student devices should send an email to helpdesk@salamancany.org. This will allow one of our technicians to assist in your needs.