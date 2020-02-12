Salamanca preschoolers collecting cans for a new bike

SALAMANCA — The three preschool classrooms at the Seneca Arts and Learning Center in Salamanca, under the direction of Amy Jimerson, are studying the “reduce, reuse and recycle” section of the Creative Curriculum.
This study covers all aspects of being environmentally aware and what the children can do to make a difference.
In talking about recycling, teachers Camille Follman, Robin Jacobs and Elizabeth Smith decided to put it all in perspective for the 3-to-5-year-olds.
They created a voting poll where the children all voted to work toward the purchase of a new bike to have in their gym. They discussed the price of the bike and how they could recycle cans and bottles to earn enough money through the return of these items to purchase a new, two-person, school bus bike.
The students then painted and colored giant boxes for can drop-offs and they distributed flyers throughout their building to promote their project.
“The kids are excited about this,” Jimerson said. “They are involved and intrigued in the recycling process and as teachers, that’s what it’s all about!”
To help make this a success for these wonderful little learners, you can drop your bagged cans in the large boxes inside the front doors of the Seneca Arts and Learning Center at 25 Center St., or drop them directly at The Redemption Center on Central Avenue Salamanca under SALC pre-K.
“Thank you to our wonderful students, their families, and our amazing community” Jimerson said.