PORTVILLE — Tom Simon, Portville Central School District superintendent, had Christmas on his mind at the school’s board meeting Tuesday.
The school’s Presents for Panthers program is a project of the senior class and each year, the students gather donations from the community with which to purchase gifts for those students and their families who may not have the merriest of holidays.
This year, Simon estimates that about 58 families will be helped, although some are added last minute as teachers and others at the school become aware of yet another family that could use some help in the gift department.
“Terry Keeley puts together a flyer that goes out throughout the district,” Simon said. “A lot of businesses, teachers, staff participate … this year we got $4,000 in community donations.” He went on to explain that the project saves a little back each year with which to start the next year.
Gary Swetland, a social studies teacher and retired football coach, organizes the project each year.
“A necessary quality to have is service to others, it’s lifelong,” Swetland said. “Before it’s over, it’s unusual to find anyone (in the senior class) who doesn’t want to participate,” stressing that participation is a matter of choice for the students.
IN OTHER NEWS, Simon reported that a decision is close to finalized for the new seating in the auditorium.
Clothed in maroon fabric, seats will be 2 inches taller and 4 inches wider than the current seats. There will also be 33 inches from the backs of the chairs in the rows, allowing for about 3 to 4 more inches of leg room.
“We had budgeted $300 per chair, and both of those chairs (under consideration) come in under that,” Simon concluded.