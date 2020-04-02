PORTVILLE — The Portville Central School Board of Education met by video conference again this week to pass a resolution giving the superintendent permission to take “necessary measures” during the COVID-19 school hiatus.

The board recognized the hardship caused by the pandemic on the community and the school’s role within the community. Although students are being taught off-site, many student populations need to be provided with meals; school facilities need to be safely maintained, cleaned and operated; and continue the essential functions of the business office need to continue.

The measures approved by the board for Superintendent Tom Simon’s consideration include:

• Waiving current district polices and exercising his authority to ensure the continuity of the functions of the business office.

• Designating “select staff, faculty and administration as essential” to perform duties required despite the closure of the school buildings.

• Establishing the parameters and review the criteria and requests from all employees to “work from home in order to help to slow the spread of the pandemic, perform duties required by appropriate government agencies, and/or when the duties are essential to the operation of the district.”

Simon said the measure are retroactive to the beginning of the closure, and while the resolutions cover every person employed by the school, not everyone is working from home.

There are 10 kitchen staff who are working weekdays in lunch/breakfast preparation and the plans is “to continue meal delivery through this entire emergency,” Simon said.

There are 11 bus drivers and several aides and monitors who are riding along to hand out the sack meals.

“All maintenance staff and cleaners are working on rotating shifts to reduce the number of employees in the building at one time,” Simon said. “The building continues to be cleaned and maintained.”

As the resolution reads, these measures “shall be effective from March 17, 2020 until official adoption and shall remain in effect until such time as the District is allowed to reopen to students and non-essential personnel and resume functions.”