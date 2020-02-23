OLEAN — The Oscars hit the screen earlier this month, but students from Olean High School did their part last week to push for smoking to be removed from youth-rated movies which includes G, PG, and PG-13 ratings.
The youth, members of the school’s Reality Check group, hosted a free movie event Thursday in partnership with the Olean Public Library to raise awareness of the issue.
The movie event, sponsored by Reality Check, Tobacco-Free Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany (TF-CCA) and the Olean Library, featured a showing of the 2019 “Aladdin” movie starring Will Smith. Compared to the original 1992 cartoon version, in which Genie, voiced by Robin Williams, smokes a cigarette, the 2019 version contains no cigarette smoking. This goes along with Disney’s 2015 policy pledging that there will be no cigarettes in Disney, Lucasfilm or Pixar movies.
Their effort was in observance of International Week of Action which is held each year during Oscar season to bring awareness to their community members about smoking in films.
Despite all the work that’s been done to counter smoking in movies, anti-smoking activists say Hollywood continues to light up the screen with smoke.
The Surgeon General’s report updated in 2017 notes that movie companies with tobacco depiction policies included tobacco in as many of their youth-rated movies in 2017 as they did in 2010 and each of these movies included 37% more tobacco incidents, on average.
“That’s why we keep our focus on smoking in youth-rated movies,” said Jonathan Chaffee, Reality Check youth coordinator of TF-CCA. “We will continue to tell the truth to expose Big Tobacco’s lies: Changing the rating to R will protect kids from tobacco promotion and reduce the risk of them ever starting to smoke.”
A banner made by the TF-CCA team and youth read, “I wish…for NO Smoking in youth-rated movies.”
The headline was just above a visual of Aladdin’s golden lamp. Messaging along the bottom of the banner read, “One Little Letter “R” Will Save a Million Lives.” That comes from the Surgeon General’s report that making future youth-rated movies smoke-free could reduce teen smoking rates by nearly 20% — preventing one million tobacco deaths from cancer and other diseases.
The banner was signed by movie-goers and community members showing support for smoking to be taken out of youth-rated movies. This banner will be sent to Comcast, which had the highest increase of incidents of tobacco use in their movies from 2010 to 2018, while Disney and Viacom incidents of tobacco dropped to zero.
For more information on the Reality Check program or smoke-free movies, contact Jonathan Chaffee at jonathan.chaffee@roswellpark.org.