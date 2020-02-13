OLEAN — An Olean couple faces several felony charges after investigation into a complaint by Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services.
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday that Allison C. Robinson, 30, and Aaron M. Robinson, 42, both of 302 W. Green St., turned themselves in to the department, where they were each charged with third-degree grand larceny; third-degree welfare fraud; and misuse of food stamps over $3,000, all class D felonies.
The Sheriff's Office said the charges are a result of the couple allegedly receiving $9,325 in food stamps by concealing and failing to report income.
Allison Robinson was also charged with five counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing as a result, The Sheriff's Office reported, of her allegedly submitting forms containing false information.
The Robinsons were released with appearance tickets and are due back in Olean City Court Feb. 26.
Sheriff's investigators were assisted in the case by the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services Fraud Unit.