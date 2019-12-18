OLEAN — The Olean General Hospital Foundation and Park and Shop on Front Street are asking customers to Round Up From Your Heart this holiday season.
Through Friday, customers will have the option to round their grocery bill up to the nearest dollar or any additional amount to benefit cardiac care at OGH.
While a lot of businesses ask customers to support a charity at checkout, this is a unique situation where a local business is helping a local charity, said Steve Jackson, president, OGH Foundation.
“The idea of approaching Jim Mahar, owner of Park and Shop, was a no-brainer as it’s a win-win for the community,” he said.
“There is not a single person who walks through these doors who is not made better by a strong hospital. Health-wise is obvious, but also economically, the hospital plays a pivotal role in the community. We are happy to help them and look forward to working more in the future in many ways from education to fundraising,” Mahar said.
“We are pleased to partner with our neighbors at the Park and Shop on this inaugural program. While it’s unique and new for both of us, it’s really a partnership where we can all work together to help our patients now and in the future. We are grateful for Jim’s support as well as the support of his staff and customers,” said Timothy J. Finan, chief executive offer, Upper Allegheny Health System, OGH.