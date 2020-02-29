OLEAN — The Wall of Fame was created by Music Boosters at Olean High School to honor past alumni and staffers who have made significant contributions to the world of fine arts.
We are honoring people that have made a contribution to the arts, who have enjoyed success or contributed to the promotion or betterment of any visual or performing arts.
The nominees should have expressed tremendous talent in service to the musical, visual or performing arts.
Consideration will be given to former Huskies who remain active in performances and other art forms. Those who use creative talents for community service also will be considered. Professional or amateur status is not a deciding factor.
Alumni nominees must be at least 10 years past graduation from Olean High. A committee will finalize the selections.
Nomination forms are available on OHS website or by request at jrhody-marvin@oleanschools.org. The forms will be accepted until April 3.
Past honorees are Kevin Barry; Beverly Malone Twitty-Terrien; Meg Fish Saligman; Nicholas and Leslie Patrone; Nancy Hefti; Sylvia Lynch; Doug Bushnell; Kevin Badanas; Jennifer Miller; Art Mohagen III, Bill Easley, Shay Lynch, Colleen Gaynor; Patrick Mulryan; Linda Edstrom; and James Hurley.