Michienzi retires from Cutco after 32 years
OLEAN — Risa Michienzi, manager of benefits and human resources administration, will retire from Cutco Corporation on May 1.
Michienzi joined Vector Marketing Corporation, a subsidiary of Cutco, on Sept. 21, 1987, as a data entry operator. She was also an assistant financial analyst; salary and benefits analyst; benefits manager; and employment and benefits manager, before being promoted to her current position on Aug. 1, 2003.
A graduate of Jamestown Community College, Alfred State College and St. Bonaventure University, Michienzi lives in Ischua with her husband, Dave, a group leader for Cutco Cutlery. She has a stepdaughter, Kristin.