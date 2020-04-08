BRADFORD, Pa. — A felony extortion charge against a Limestone, N.Y., man was bound to McKean County Court at a preliminary Wednesday before District Judge Dominic Cercone.
Lloyd J. “Boney” Baribeau, 40, of 793 Main St., is charged with criminal attempt-theft by extortion, a third-degree felony, after being accused of trying to get his therapist to buy him a car.
According to the criminal complaint, Baribeau was a client of Dr. Joshua Halbauer, starting in 2018 until May 2019. Starting on Feb. 23, Baribeau allegedly began messaging and/or calling Halbauer, making allegations that Halbauer had inappropriate phone contact with him.
Baribeau told Halbauer he would expose him and Halbauer would lose his job and possibly his therapist's license.
However, Halbauer “told Baribeau countless times that he did not commit any improper acts against him on the phone or in person,” the complaint stated. Halbauer also explained to Baribeau that there is a proper way to make a complaint against a professional and that extortion is illegal.
Baribeau continued messaging Halbauer and started demanding the Halbauer purchase a BMW in Buffalo, N.Y., and sign it over to Baribeau immediately, according to court records. Baribeau sent three photos of vehicles to Halbauer and told him he would accept any of the three.
Baribeau’s demands “became increasingly more aggressive” between Feb. 23 and April 1, the complaint stated.
According to the complaint, Baribeau told Halbauer that if his demand for the car could not be met, he would accept $30,000 cash for one day only at 10 a.m. on April 1 at a Bradford location.
Bradford City Police collected evidence, filed charges and obtained a warrant for Baribeau’s arrest. They made a plan to set up surveillance at the meeting location to arrest him there.
On April 2, police announced that they successfully arrested Baribeau, with assistance from the Bradford Police Street Crimes Unit, Foster Township Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the McKean County Drug Task Force.
At the time he was arrested, Baribeau was also wanted on a warrant out of Chautauqua County, N.Y., for felony drug charges, court records indicate.
Baribeau is in McKean County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.