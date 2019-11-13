RANDOLPH — A state Department of Environmental Conservation forest ranger teamed with emergency personnel on Nov. 5 to rescue a hunter who had been hanging upside down from a tree stand in the town of Randolph.
Forest Ranger Bob Rogers responded to the rescue at 2:30 p.m. in the woods off Hotchkiss Road. Upon arrival, Rogers and members of the Chautauqua County Tech Rescue team rode into the woods on a Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office UTV to the location of the accident.
A 22-year-old man from Jamestown was found hanging with his feet on the seat of his tree stand and his upper body attached to the tree stand. He had lost his footing while using the climbing tree stand and his foot got caught on the unit, keeping him from falling to the ground, according to a DEC report. One member of the tech rescue team climbed a ladder to further assess the situation.
Rogers then loaned his harness to a paramedic so he and another medical provider could begin preventative measures due to concerns about potential suspension trauma, according to the DEC report. The hunter had been suspended from the stand for approximately 2 1/2 hours.
Rogers assisted the rescue team with tactical planning and rigging as the rescuers put a patient harness on the hunter, and then raised and then lowered the man to the ground. The hunter was then transported from the woods in a UTV and taken to a local hospital.