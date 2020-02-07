PORTVILLE — Several community members and cemetery lot owners gathered Wednesday night at the Portville Town Hall to discuss the future of the East Portville Cemetery.
“Tonight we’re going to have a vote of the lot owners to see if the cemetery will be reorganized or conveyed (to the town),” said Mary Ann “Maze” Peters, the only current cemetery trustee.
She had taken her seat over in about 1997 after both her parents, who had taken over from Blanche Maxson, had died.
“I promised my dad that I would be involved in taking care of the cemetery,” Peters explained to the crowded room. “I did the best I could.”
She even held an open board meeting in 2008 but no one attended. She had finally reached the point where she no longer wanted to carry the burden of being the sole person responsible and contacted the New York state Division of Cemeteries.
In late 2019, the Portville Town Board was notified by Peters that she wanted to relinquish the sole responsibility for the cemetery and give it to the town.
Last month, representatives from the Division of Cemeteries and the town met with Peters and community members, but no decision on the cemetery’s future was reached. It was noted, however, that the town was willing to take over.
“(The state agency doesn’t) want the town or village to take it over,” said Tim Emley, town supervisor, prior to the meeting Wednesday. although he said the town is willing.
“I was really ready for it to go to the town,” Peters said, but after talking to Kathleen Richardson, senior accountant with the Division of Cemeteries, she found out no one will have a say.
Peters said she is afraid that the cemetery would essentially be closed, only open for more burials to existing lot owners.
“I’ve heard that from a board member of the town that that’s probably what would happen,” Peters said.
Bob Fischer, president of the Portville Planning Board, also thought the cemetery should remain a nonprofit entity, not a government one.
“I have a high interest in the cemetery not going to the town,” Fischer said. “It won’t be good for anybody.”
The six lot owners and 10 Portville residents who attended agreed, voting unanimously to reorganize and remain a nonprofit cemetery.
Elected for a one-year term as East Portville Cemetery board officers were: Sharon Orcutt, president; Holly Fischer, vice president; Val Latten, secretary; Glade Kitchen, treasurer; and Peters, assistant treasurer. Also elected to one-year trustee positions were Dennis Cole, Lillian Cole, Denise Emley, Bob Fischer, Pete Peters and Scott Piatt.
The next meeting will be held at the Town Hall at 6 p.m. April 29. The general public is welcome to attend.
Peters said there is about a half-acre remaining in the cemetery that is available for lot sales, of which there have been two in the last five years. In that time, there have been eight burials.
Paintedhills.org notes that, as of July 2016, the cemetery had 511 interments with 89% of those photographed. Credit was given for compilation to Dan Maxson and Charlie Barrett and submitted by Maxson and Shari Barber.
Latten, newly elected secretary of the organization, said that approximately 47 veterans are buried in the cemetery.
Not a lot is known about the East Portville Cemetery, locally known as the cemetery in Main Settlement on Prosser Road. Posts in the Friends of Portville page conversation were indicative of the confusion about exactly which cemetery was being referred to — the one in Main Settlement or the one on Pine Street.
Archives of the Portville Review and the Portville Star newspapers include published notices of annual meetings held, burials and one memorial celebration. The earliest mention of the cemetery is on April 17, 1919, and the latest May 5, 1955.
Several times, the same notables were mentioned as chair and elected officials of the board, including F.O. and B.L. Langworthy; Owen Merrick; Verne (also referred to in the notices as Laverne and Lavern); and Kenneth and Jerry Maxson, who served just a term.
On June 1, 1950, a notice of the earlier memorial event held at East Portville Cemetery to honor those veterans buried there was published.
American Legion Post 814 observed Decoration Day, beginning with a parade which started off at Portville Central School. Village and American Legion officials, color guards, a firing squad; the Legion’s drum corps; the auxiliary’s Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Camp Fire Girls and Blue Bird groups, along with the school band, took part.
A service was held at the cemetery, where the Rev. Vincent J. Growney delivered the address to the crowd.