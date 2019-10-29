OLEAN — Steve E. McCord, director of Cattaraugus County Veterans Services, will be available to discuss Veterans Affairs benefit laws, healthcare system or other concerns or questions veterans and their families may have.
He will be available in:
- Gowanda, American Legion Post from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Nov. 6.
- Randolph, American Legion Post from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 13.
- Franklinville, town clerk’s office from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Nov. 19.
With the exception of Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, he will be available at the Little Valley County Office Building on Thursday afternoons from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
Olean office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. or 4 to 5 p.m. with prior appointment. Due to possible unforeseen unavailability, officials advise calling the Olean office at 701-3298 prior to traveling to any location.