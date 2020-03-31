Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, is pleased to announce this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award Recipient is Madeline Jones. Madeline is the daughter of Michael and Paula Jones and is a senior at Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School.

Madeline has been extremely involved in her community completing numerous service hours. She has been an active participant in her church for six years, helping in the nursery, and with the sound system.

Madeline has been a member of Faith in Action, a national network of faith-based community organizations who believe in and work towards a society free of economic oppression, racism and discrimination. Additionally, Madeline has been a vocalist on the Worship Team for three years.

She has performed the Star Spangled Banner at a Veteran’s Day presentation, and has been a peer tutor for three months. Madeline has been a member of Natural Helpers for four years, and has been the president for two years.

She has been a student facilitator at Community Days for four years; a student aide for a year; and has volunteered with Toys for Tots for three years.

Not only has Madeline been an active member of the community, but she is heavily involved in school activities. She has been a member of Kid Connect for four years as a role model and leader; Drama Club for four years as the treasurer and lead performer; band for six years playing the flute and piccolo; and a member of the chorus for six years.

Madeline has played varsity volleyball for two years, a year as captain; varsity basketball for three years; varsity softball for two years; and cross country for a year.

Academically, Madeline has worked hard. Not only has she been a member of the National Honor Society for two years, and earned high honor roll, but has been ranked first in her class for three years.

Madeline has also been a participant in the Bay-Watershed Education and Training Program for a year. She has received the Top Scholarships at Spring Arbor University and Second Top Scholarships at several colleges including, Messiah College; Houghton College; Roberts Wesleyan College; and Gordon College.

Madeline’s future plans are to become a secondary math teacher. Her school counselor has described her as a young lady who shows maturity, dedication and hard work.

“Madeline is a well-rounded individual, who is one of the kindest students I’ve ever had the privilege of working with,” said her counselor.

If you know an outstanding member of your community who is graduating in 2020, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau program coordinator, at 938-2617.